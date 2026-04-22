Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia discuss further development of bilateral co-op

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 22. Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia are discussing the development of further bilateral cooperation, Trend reports via the press service of the nation's Cabinet of Ministers.

The discussions took place during a meeting between Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan, Adylbek Kasymaliev and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Mongolia to the Kyrgyz Republic Sodnom Gankhuyag on the occasion of the completion of his diplomatic mission.

During the meeting, the parties noted the active development of friendly and cooperative relations between the two countries in recent years.

They emphasized that key events in recent years included state visits by the leaders of Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia. An official visit of the Prime Minister of Mongolia to Kyrgyzstan also took place, and several meetings of the Kyrgyz-Mongolian Intergovernmental Commission on trade, economic, scientific, technical, and cultural-humanitarian cooperation were held at the governmental level.

The sides noted ongoing work to promote joint projects in various sectors, as well as the development of trade, economic, and cultural-humanitarian cooperation.

Kasymaliev recalled that the VI World Nomad Games will be held in Kyrgyzstan in September this year and expressed hope that the Mongolian delegation will traditionally take an active part, adding a special atmosphere of historical unity and cultural richness of the two nations.

Gankhuyag, in turn, reaffirmed Mongolia’s readiness to further strengthen and steadily develop bilateral relations, as well as to implement joint projects in trade, economic, and cultural-humanitarian spheres.