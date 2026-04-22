Georgia sees strong export growth amid stable trade turnover as of 1Q2026
Photo: The State Council Information Office of China
Georgia recorded a sharp increase in exports in the first quarter of 2026, while overall external trade turnover remained broadly unchanged.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have an account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy