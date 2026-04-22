Tajikistan vital to Central Asia’s water balance, President Rahmon says

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, April 22. Up to 60% of Central Asia’s water resources are formed on the territory of Tajikistan, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon said, Trend reports via the press service of the Tajik President.

He made the remark at the plenary session of the Regional Environmental Summit in Astana (RES 2026) in Kazakhstan on April 22.

According to him, this highlights the important role of Tajikistan’s mountain ecosystems in ensuring water supply and sustainable development in the region.

Emomali Rahmon noted that climate change, ecosystem degradation, water scarcity, and natural disasters are becoming serious challenges for both the region and the world, requiring joint action.

He also emphasized that the process of intensive glacier melting is intensifying globally, leading to disruptions in the water balance, environmental threats, and increased risks of water-related disasters.

Regional Environmental Summit RES 2026 is taking place in Astana. The dialogue platform, established in cooperation with the United Nations and other international organizations, aims to develop comprehensive policies and tools for the protection, restoration, and joint use of ecosystems, water and land resources, as well as the conservation of biodiversity in Central Asia.