Birbank Biznes expands its reach among entrepreneurs in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. The customer base of Kapital Bank’s “Birbank Biznes” platform for entrepreneurs grew by 43% compared to 2024, reaching 214,000 people, with the majority of them (169,000) running micro-businesses, First Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of Kapital Bank, Javid Mirzayev, said today at a press conference dedicated to the bank’s 2025 performance and plans for 2026, Trend reports.

“This growth is because we provide products and services that meet the needs of entrepreneurs. The digitization of operations, along with their convenience and speed, has had a particularly significant impact, allowing us to attract a large number of customers. For example, in 2025, 91% of our customers opened accounts remotely. Micro-entrepreneurs applied for 89.5% of their loans online, while small and medium-sized businesses accounted for 39%. Clients in the small, medium, and corporate segments carry out 98% of bank transfers and payments via the Birbank Biznes platform,” he emphasized.