Baku boulevard hosts festival of classic and supercars (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. The "Classics & Supercars" festival commenced in Baku on June 6, Trend reports.

The two-day festival is being held in the Seaside National Park, jointly organized by the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation (AAF) and Nazar Holdings.

During the two days, classic cars, supercars, and sports cars will be exhibited on Baku Boulevard.

The exhibition includes the automobile collection of the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation, as well as vehicles of car owners registered for the event.

The classic cars exhibited at the festival are vehicles manufactured until 1986. Classic cars are rare vehicles that reflect the history and stages of development of the automotive industry. They are distinguished by their unique design and engineering achievements of their time. These cars are preserved, restored, and exhibited with great interest by collectors and car enthusiasts. Each classic car keeps the history of its era alive.

Along with retro cars, the festival also presents various types of sports cars and supercars distinguished by powerful engines and modern technologies.

Thus, visitors to the festival had the opportunity to get acquainted with both modern cars distinguished by their high speed and innovative technologies, as well as retro vehicles valued for their history and elegance in one place. Each of these cars, reflecting the development of the automotive industry and the spirit of different eras, aroused interest among visitors with its unique features.

The exhibition, which began at 11:00 (GMT +4), will continue until 18:00 on June 6 and until 16:00 on June 7.