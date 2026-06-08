Kazakhstan's FlyArystan to launch seasonal Atyrau-Batumi flights

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8. Kazakhstan’s low-cost carrier FlyArystan is expanding its Georgia network with a new seasonal route between Atyrau and Batumi, Trend reports via the company.

Flights on the Atyrau–Batumi–Atyrau route will operate from July 14 to August 25, 2026, once a week on Tuesdays.

The flight is scheduled to depart Atyrau at 10:40 local time, arriving in Batumi at 12:00. The return flight will leave Batumi at 13:00 and land in Atyrau at 16:15.

Starting in June 2026, FlyArystan is already operating direct seasonal flights to Batumi from Astana and Aktau, alongside year-round services connecting Kazakhstan with Georgia via Kutaisi from several cities across the country.