Iran releases currency exchange rates for June 7

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of June 7, Trend reports.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 45 currencies went up, while 1 currencies fell compared to June 6.

The official rate for $1 is 1,354,551 rials, while one euro is valued at 1,560,674 rials. On June 6, the euro was priced at 1,554,487 rials.

Currency Rial on June 7 Rial on June 6 1 US dollar USD 1,354,551 1,347,921 1 British pound GBP 1,807,033 1,800,699 1 Swiss franc CHF 1,701,813 1,694,192 1 Swedish króna SEK 143,101 142,476 1 Norwegian krone NOK 143,193 142,669 1 Danish krone DKK 208,818 207,971 1 Indian rupee INR 14,265 14,137 1 UAE Dirham AED 368,836 367,031 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 4,383,779 4,359,608 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 486,403 484,167 100 Japanese yen JPY 844,855 841,048 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 172,895 172,040 1 Omani rial OMR 3,518,028 3,504,797 1 Canadian dollar CAD 971,750 967,362 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 785,158 782,905 1 South African rand ZAR 81,778 81,381 1 Turkish lira TRY 29,388 29,248 1 Russian ruble RUB 18,437 18,347 1 Qatari riyal QAR 372,129 370,308 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 103,407 102,861 1 Syrian pound SYP 12,255 12,195 1 Australian dollar AUD 953,865 951,533 1 Saudi riyal SAR 361,214 359,446 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 3,602,529 3,584,896 1 Singapore dollar SGD 1,051,653 1,044,508 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 1,102,743 1,097,796 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 40,317 40,109 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 645 642 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 891,154 883,179 1 Libyan dinar LYD 212,998 211,464 1 Chinese yuan CNY 200,150 198,828 100 Thai baht THB 4,127,894 4,108,086 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 336,106 334,630 1,000 South Korean won KRW 874,016 866,361 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 1,910,509 1,901,158 1 euro EUR 1,560,674 1,554,487 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 278,473 277,301 1 Georgian lari GEL 509,357 507,097 1,000 Indonesian rupiah IDR 74,894 74,348 1 Afghan afghani AFN 21,553 21,253 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 493,472 441,057 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 795,900 792,912 100 Philippine pesos PHP 2,193,221 2,187,355 1 Tajik somoni TJS 145,137 144,265 1 Turkmen manat TMT 387,102 384,202 Venezuelan bolívar VES 2,392 2,396

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,698,439 rials and $1 costs 1,474,121.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.74-1.77 million rials, while one euro is worth 2,01-2,04 million rials.