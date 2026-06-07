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Iran releases currency exchange rates for June 7

Economy Materials 7 June 2026 09:34 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for June 7
Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of June 7, Trend reports.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 45 currencies went up, while 1 currencies fell compared to June 6.

The official rate for $1 is 1,354,551 rials, while one euro is valued at 1,560,674 rials. On June 6, the euro was priced at 1,554,487 rials.

Currency

Rial on June 7

Rial on June 6

1 US dollar

USD

1,354,551

1,347,921

1 British pound

GBP

1,807,033

1,800,699

1 Swiss franc

CHF

1,701,813

1,694,192

1 Swedish króna

SEK

143,101

142,476

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

143,193

142,669

1 Danish krone

DKK

208,818

207,971

1 Indian rupee

INR

14,265

14,137

1 UAE Dirham

AED

368,836

367,031

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

4,383,779

4,359,608

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

486,403

484,167

100 Japanese yen

JPY

844,855

841,048

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

172,895

172,040

1 Omani rial

OMR

3,518,028

3,504,797

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

971,750

967,362

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

785,158

782,905

1 South African rand

ZAR

81,778

81,381

1 Turkish lira

TRY

29,388

29,248

1 Russian ruble

RUB

18,437

18,347

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

372,129

370,308

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

103,407

102,861

1 Syrian pound

SYP

12,255

12,195

1 Australian dollar

AUD

953,865

951,533

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

361,214

359,446

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

3,602,529

3,584,896

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

1,051,653

1,044,508

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

1,102,743

1,097,796

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

40,317

40,109

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

645

642

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

891,154

883,179

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

212,998

211,464

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

200,150

198,828

100 Thai baht

THB

4,127,894

4,108,086

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

336,106

334,630

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

874,016

866,361

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

1,910,509

1,901,158

1 euro

EUR

1,560,674

1,554,487

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

278,473

277,301

1 Georgian lari

GEL

509,357

507,097

1,000 Indonesian rupiah

IDR

74,894

74,348

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

21,553

21,253

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

493,472

441,057

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

795,900

792,912

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

2,193,221

2,187,355

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

145,137

144,265

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

387,102

384,202

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

2,392

2,396

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,698,439 rials and $1 costs 1,474,121.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.74-1.77 million rials, while one euro is worth 2,01-2,04 million rials.

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