Azerbaijan is represented at the Zero Waste Forum in Istanbul (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. The 2026 Zero Waste Forum is taking place in Istanbul, Trend reports.

Organized by the Zero Waste Foundation (Sıfır Atık Vakfı), founded by the First Lady of the Republic of Türkiye Emine Erdogan, the forum, entitled “Towards Antalya: Zero Waste as a Climate Measure,” is a high-level platform to promote the zero waste approach as a practical climate measure on the road to COP31 in Antalya.

The forum brought together representatives of governments, ministers, various international organizations, including the UN, business circles, academia, financial institutions, and civil society organizations from 183 countries. The Azerbaijani delegation is led by Anar Alakbarov, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Executive Director of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

Along with the pavilion organized by the Turkish Zero Waste Foundation, Azerbaijan is also represented at the forum by a national pavilion. Organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the pavilion features materials reflecting the history, culture, nature, architectural monuments, and multicultural values ​​of Azerbaijan. In addition, information is provided on the country's environmental policy, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation's projects aimed at environmental protection and the creation of parks, as well as the promotion of a healthy lifestyle, and the restoration and reconstruction work carried out in the Karabakh zone liberated from occupation.

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Zero Waste Foundation also held a joint pavilion at the COP29 conference in Baku. In accordance with a memorandum of understanding signed in 2024, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, led by First Lady of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva, and the Zero Waste Foundation, established at the initiative of First Lady of Türkiye Emine Erdogan, aim to develop sustainable solutions that contribute to the development of various sectors of society, as well as to cooperate in environmental protection, the promotion of cultural exchange, and the preservation of cultural heritage.

The Zero Waste 2026 Forum is dedicated to the concept of zero waste as a key element of the climate agenda. Discussions focus on waste prevention, the implementation of circular economy practices, food waste reduction, and methane emission reduction measures, as well as achieving practical, measurable results in the short term, taking into account the feasibility of their implementation at the city level. The event aims to strengthen cooperation in the area of ​​the Zero Waste concept, expand partnerships, and identify practical mechanisms for implementing joint initiatives.

The forum is of great importance in terms of ensuring readiness for implementation and strengthening stakeholder participation in the lead-up to the global climate conference COP31, which will be held in Turkish Antalya in 2026.

The forum, which runs until June 7, is expected to include high-level sessions covering industry and technology, agriculture and forestry, and energy and natural resources. Additionally, the theme day will focus on "Food Waste and Methane," given the urgency of eliminating food waste as a highly effective and short-term opportunity to combat climate change.

It is expected that a number of important documents and initiatives will be prepared within the framework of the forum.