Uzbekistan sees broad growth in trade with major global partners

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 6. Uzbekistan’s trade with key partners increased significantly in the period from January through April 2026, driven primarily by strong growth in commerce with China and continued expansion across Central Asia, the Middle East, and Europe.

Data obtained by Trend from the National Statistics Committee show that China remained Uzbekistan’s largest trading partner, with bilateral trade reaching $6.23 billion, up from $4.17 billion in the same period of 2025. Russia ranked second with $4.52 billion, followed by Kazakhstan with $1.81 billion.

Other major partners included Turkey ($920.6 million), Afghanistan ($728.2 million), South Korea ($638.3 million), the United Arab Emirates ($626.7 million), and France ($618.1 million). Trade volumes also expanded with Germany, India, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, and several other countries.

Among major partners, the most rapid growth was recorded in trade with the United Arab Emirates, Ireland, Afghanistan, and Vietnam, reflecting ongoing diversification of Uzbekistan’s external economic relations.

Overall, Uzbekistan maintains trade relations with more than 175 countries. China accounted for 23.6% of total foreign trade turnover, followed by Russia (17.2%), Kazakhstan (6.9%), Turkey (3.5%), and Afghanistan (2.8%).

Exports remained dominated by goods, which accounted for 65.3% of total outbound trade, including industrial products (15%), chemicals and related products (8.1%), manufactured goods (7.9%), and food products and live animals (7.5%), according to official statistics.