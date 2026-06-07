TRIPP project to benefit all countries of our region – Armenian PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7. Democracy always promotes regional cooperation and serves as a tool for achieving peace, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said while speaking to journalists after casting his vote, Trend reports.

Responding to a question about the impact of the elections on the region, he said: "I am confident about our region’s peaceful future because, fortunately, we have peace with Azerbaijan and very deep relations with Georgia. I expect diplomatic relations to be established with Türkiye. I am confident that railway and road connections with Türkiye will also be opened in the near future. The TRIPP project is capable of changing the rules of the game and bringing benefits to all countries in our region. It is advantageous for Armenia, Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Georgia, and Iran."

Pashinyan said he does not see any tension in relations with Russia and considers such claims artificial: "Relations with Russia have a deep institutional foundation and are built on mutual respect. Certain forces operating in Armenia are trying to create tension in these relations. However, this is in no way connected to the fact that we have very close relations with the President of Russia," Pashinyan emphasized.

The parliamentary elections are being held in Armenia today, with 18 political forces taking part — two electoral alliances and 16 parties. A total of 2,485,851 citizens are eligible to vote in the country.

