Interest of Azerbaijani students to study in U.S. continues to grow - embassy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. Azerbaijani students' interest in studying in the U.S. continues to grow amid the expansion of educational programs, the growing number of exchange participants, and the increased promotion of American universities in Azerbaijan, Randy Cole, a cultural affairs officer at the U.S. Embassy, told reporters during a U.S. Alumni Fair held in Baku, Trend reports.

According to him, the event annually brings together representatives of American universities, educational programs, and alumni who help prospective students gain a more comprehensive understanding of the U.S. higher education system.

"Today, we represent over 40 universities from more than 5,000 higher education institutions in the United States. Representatives from EducationUSA and American Spaces are also here, providing advice to students and parents on admissions issues," he noted.

Cole emphasized that special attention is paid to practical information for prospective students.

"We explain in detail the application process, test requirements, and visa procedures. This helps students move from general interest to the specific steps to applying to American universities," he added.

The embassy representative also noted that the American higher education system offers a wide range of programs and opportunities.

"There are more than 5,000 universities in the United States, from large research centers to small colleges. This means every student can find a program that matches their interests and abilities," he said.