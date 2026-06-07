Snap parliamentary elections being held in Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7. Snap parliamentary elections are being held in Armenia today, following which a new composition of the National Assembly will be formed, Trend reports.

18 political forces are competing for seats in parliament — 16 parties and two electoral alliances. The elections are being conducted under a proportional representation system, meaning that voting is carried out exclusively through party lists. Under Armenian law, the parliament must consist of at least 101 deputies.

To enter the National Assembly, political parties must surpass a 4-percent threshold, while electoral alliances are required to clear an 8-percent threshold.

