Azerbaijani minister and President of Turkmenistan discuss development of cultural ties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. Azerbaijan's Minister of Culture Adil Karimli and President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov have discussed the development of cultural ties between the countries, a source in the Ministry of Culture told Trend.

The discussion took place during the meeting between Berdimuhamedov and Karimli, who visited Turkmenistan on June 5.

The Turkmen President first asked to convey his sincere greetings to the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state expressed his confidence that the events to be held within the framework of the Days of Azerbaijani Culture will make a significant contribution to the development of cultural relations between the countries and wished success to the Azerbaijani delegation.

Expressing gratitude for the warm welcome and hospitality shown to the Azerbaijani delegation, Karimli noted that Azerbaijan attaches special importance to the development of relations with brotherly Turkmenistan. He took this opportunity to convey the sincere greetings and best wishes of President Ilham Aliyev to the head of state, as well as to the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

Karimli expressed his satisfaction with his visit to Turkmenistan, emphasizing the important role of the Days of Mutual Culture in strengthening relations between the two countries.

During the meeting, it was noted that cooperation between Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan is developing dynamically in the political-diplomatic, trade-economic, cultural-humanitarian directions. As a result of regular meetings and mutual visits held at the state and government levels in recent years, partnership relations have reached a qualitatively new level.

In the course of the meeting, it was underscored that cultural and humanitarian cooperation holds a special place in the bilateral agenda. In this regard, the importance of joint events that allow for the exchange of experience in various fields of culture was noted.

Recalling the successful holding of the Days of Turkmen Culture in Azerbaijan in October last year, the head of state said that such cultural ties serve to bring the two peoples closer together and strengthen friendly relations.

"As a continuation of this good tradition, this year the Days of Azerbaijani Culture are being held in Turkmenistan - in the cities of Ashgabat and Arkadag. Our country welcomes a large delegation of Azerbaijani cultural and artistic figures with great pleasure," Serdar Berdimuhamedov said.

The head of state noted that, in addition to concerts and other events within the framework of the Days of Culture, scientific conferences dedicated to the creativity of such great poets and thinkers as Dovlemammet Azadi, Seyid Azim Shirvani, Mahtimgulu Faraqi, and Molla Panah Vagif are also of particular importance.

President of Turkmenistan expressed his confidence that the common historical and cultural heritage creates a solid foundation for further deepening interstate dialogue, emphasizing that Turkmenistan remains committed to the development of cooperation with brotherly Azerbaijan.

At the end of the meeting, Berdimuhamedov and Karimli pointed out that cultural and humanitarian cooperation is an integral part of Turkmenistan-Azerbaijan relations, expressed their confidence that these relations will continue to develop for the benefit of the two brotherly peoples, and wished each other success.