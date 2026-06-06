U.S. education fair opens in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. A U.S. education fair is currently taking place in Baku, Trend reports.

The event was organized by the U.S. Embassy in Azerbaijan in cooperation with the EducationUSA program.

The fair is attended by Amy Carlon, Chargé d'Affaires of the U.S. Embassy in Azerbaijan, along with official guests and representatives from various educational institutions.

Visitors to the event can obtain information about studying in the United States, admission opportunities at American universities, educational programs, and available scholarships.

Will be updated