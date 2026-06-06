Azerbaijan and Spain hold debut consular consultations (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. The first consular consultations have been held between Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation of Spain in Madrid, a source in the Azerbaijani ministry told Trend.

The Azerbaijani delegation at the consultations was led by the Head of the Consular Department Emil Safarov, and the Spanish delegation was led by the Head of the General Department of Spaniards Abroad and Consular Affairs Carolina Alvarez.

The consular consultations discussed the current state and development prospects of cooperation in the field of consular relations with Spain, a partner country for Azerbaijan, including the signing of new bilateral documents in the field and the digitalization of consular services.

During the talks, the parties reviewed the prospects for multilateral and bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Spain in the fields of justice, law enforcement, prosecutor's office, migration, education, and visa policy.