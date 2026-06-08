Uzbekistan, India set sights on new joint projects in key industries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8. Uzbekistan and India deepen cooperation in mining, energy, and industrial development on the sidelines of the 4th Meeting of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Ministers of Industry in Bishkek, Trend reports via the Uzbek Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade.

Uzbekistan’s Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade, Laziz Kudratov, met with India’s Minister of Heavy Industries, H.D. Kumaraswamy, and discussed opportunities for expanding bilateral economic cooperation.

The discussions focused on collaboration in geology, mining, critical minerals extraction, coal gasification, nuclear energy, and industrial production. Particular attention was given to attracting leading Indian companies to participate in the development of Uzbekistan’s mineral deposits and to invest in metal processing projects.

The talks came amid growing economic engagement between the two countries. Bilateral trade reached $406 million during the first four months of 2026, while Indian investments in Uzbekistan totaled approximately $300 million in the first quarter of the year, according to official figures. As of 2026, 397 enterprises with Indian participation are operating in Uzbekistan.

The ministers also reviewed preparations for the 14th session of the Uzbekistan-India Intergovernmental Commission, which is scheduled to take place on June 18 during the 5th Tashkent International Investment Forum.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the two sides agreed to accelerate the implementation of joint projects and continue expanding trade and economic ties.