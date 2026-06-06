Iran releases currency exchange rates for June 6

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of June 6, Trend reports.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 21 currencies went up, while 24 currencies fell compared to June 3.

The official rate for $1 is 1,347,921 rials, while one euro is valued at 1,554,487 rials. On June 3, the euro was priced at 1,567,841 rials.

Currency Rial on June 6 Rial on June 3 1 US dollar USD 1,347,921 1,346,816 1 British pound GBP 1,800,699 1,815,453 1 Swiss franc CHF 1,694,192 1,713,765 1 Swedish króna SEK 142,476 144,817 1 Norwegian krone NOK 142,669 145,166 1 Danish krone DKK 207,971 209,771 1 Indian rupee INR 14,137 14,136 1 UAE Dirham AED 367,031 366,730 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 4,359,608 4,357,399 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 484,167 483,845 100 Japanese yen JPY 841,048 842,388 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 172,040 171,850 1 Omani rial OMR 3,504,797 3,499,368 1 Canadian dollar CAD 967,362 974,246 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 782,905 798,937 1 South African rand ZAR 81,381 82,953 1 Turkish lira TRY 29,248 29,324 1 Russian ruble RUB 18,347 18,561 1 Qatari riyal QAR 370,308 370,004 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 102,861 102,796 1 Syrian pound SYP 12,195 12,185 1 Australian dollar AUD 951,533 967,715 1 Saudi riyal SAR 359,446 359,151 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 3,584,896 3,581,957 1 Singapore dollar SGD 1,044,508 1,053,192 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 1,097,796 1,097,125 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 40,109 40,541 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 642 642 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 883,179 883,107 1 Libyan dinar LYD 211,464 211,710 1 Chinese yuan CNY 198,828 199,145 100 Thai baht THB 4,108,086 4,125,522 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 334,630 339,679 1,000 South Korean won KRW 866,361 887,617 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 1,901,158 1,899,599 1 euro EUR 1,554,487 1,567,841 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 277,301 274,699 1 Georgian lari GEL 507,097 506,664 1,000 Indonesian rupiah IDR 74,348 75,505 1 Afghan afghani AFN 21,253 21,558 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 441,057 490,655 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 792,912 792,226 100 Philippine pesos PHP 2,187,355 2,184,503 1 Tajik somoni TJS 144,265 145,927 1 Turkmen manat TMT 384,202 383,871 Venezuelan bolívar VES 2,396 2,417

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,697,698 rials and $1 costs 1,472,101.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.73-1.76 million rials, while one euro is worth 2,01-2,04 million rials.