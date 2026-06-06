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Iran releases currency exchange rates for June 6

Economy Materials 6 June 2026 09:30 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for June 6
Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of June 6, Trend reports.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 21 currencies went up, while 24 currencies fell compared to June 3.

The official rate for $1 is 1,347,921 rials, while one euro is valued at 1,554,487 rials. On June 3, the euro was priced at 1,567,841 rials.

Currency

Rial on June 6

Rial on June 3

1 US dollar

USD

1,347,921

1,346,816

1 British pound

GBP

1,800,699

1,815,453

1 Swiss franc

CHF

1,694,192

1,713,765

1 Swedish króna

SEK

142,476

144,817

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

142,669

145,166

1 Danish krone

DKK

207,971

209,771

1 Indian rupee

INR

14,137

14,136

1 UAE Dirham

AED

367,031

366,730

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

4,359,608

4,357,399

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

484,167

483,845

100 Japanese yen

JPY

841,048

842,388

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

172,040

171,850

1 Omani rial

OMR

3,504,797

3,499,368

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

967,362

974,246

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

782,905

798,937

1 South African rand

ZAR

81,381

82,953

1 Turkish lira

TRY

29,248

29,324

1 Russian ruble

RUB

18,347

18,561

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

370,308

370,004

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

102,861

102,796

1 Syrian pound

SYP

12,195

12,185

1 Australian dollar

AUD

951,533

967,715

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

359,446

359,151

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

3,584,896

3,581,957

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

1,044,508

1,053,192

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

1,097,796

1,097,125

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

40,109

40,541

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

642

642

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

883,179

883,107

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

211,464

211,710

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

198,828

199,145

100 Thai baht

THB

4,108,086

4,125,522

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

334,630

339,679

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

866,361

887,617

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

1,901,158

1,899,599

1 euro

EUR

1,554,487

1,567,841

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

277,301

274,699

1 Georgian lari

GEL

507,097

506,664

1,000 Indonesian rupiah

IDR

74,348

75,505

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

21,253

21,558

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

441,057

490,655

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

792,912

792,226

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

2,187,355

2,184,503

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

144,265

145,927

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

384,202

383,871

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

2,396

2,417

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,697,698 rials and $1 costs 1,472,101.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.73-1.76 million rials, while one euro is worth 2,01-2,04 million rials.

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