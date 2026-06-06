Azerbaijani students in U.S. strengthen cultural and educational ties - Charge d'Affaires

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. Azerbaijani students studying in the U.S. strengthen cultural and educational ties between the two countries, U.S. Chargé d'Affaires Amy Carlon said during a U.S. education fair held in Baku, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijani students in the United States not only receive a high-quality education but also become cultural bridges between the two countries, returning home with new knowledge and ideas that contribute to Azerbaijan's development amid a strengthening partnership with the United States," she emphasized.

According to her, 1,329 Azerbaijani students studied in the U.S. last academic year, an 18% increase compared to the previous year, and demonstrating a steady growth in interest in American education.

Carlon also noted that pursuing an educational path in the U.S. can be challenging due to the wide selection—more than 5,000 colleges and universities—but that various financial support opportunities exist, including scholarships and grants.

In conclusion, she encouraged exhibitors to actively utilize the event's opportunities and engage with universities and educational programs.

The U.S. Education Fair is being held in Baku. The event is organized by the U.S. Embassy in Azerbaijan in cooperation with the EducationUSA program.