People of Armenia voted for peace and regional cooperation - Pashinyan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8. The people of Armenia voted for peace, regional prosperity, and macro-regional cooperation during the parliamentary elections, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's said at post-election press briefing, Trend reports.

He expressed hope that this political mandate will receive a constructive response from neighboring states.

"The message is the same: the people of Armenia voted for peace, regional prosperity, and regional cooperation. I hope this will be met with a positive response from both Türkiye and Azerbaijan. We need to institutionalize peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan. We also need to open our borders with Türkiye. Of course, we also need to establish diplomatic relations," Nikol Pashinyan said.

The Prime Minister positively evaluated the current dynamics of interaction with Ankara, expressing gratitude for the decision to open the Akhalkalaki–Kars railway line for Armenian export and import operations. However, Pashinyan emphasized the importance of maintaining this momentum to achieve a final breakthrough, namely the full opening of borders and the formal establishment of diplomatic ties.

Regarding the negotiation track with Baku, the head of government recalled that the sides have already initialed the text of the peace agreement, noting that the next structural step is its formal signing.

Pashinyan highlighted the swift launch of TRIPP project as a vital element for the long-term stabilization of the South Caucasus. According to him, this regional initiative serves as a game-changer capable of ensuring the definitive end of the region's transport blockade.