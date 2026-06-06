Bulgaria and Azerbaijan expect to sign important agreements in coming months - ambassador

GANJA, Azerbaijan, June 6. Important agreements are expected to be signed between Bulgaria and Azerbaijan in the coming months, Bulgarian Ambassador Rouslan Stoyanov told Trend during his visit to Ganja.

According to him, energy and intercity cooperation between the countries is expanding.

The ambassador said that relations between Bulgaria and Azerbaijan have been developing dynamically in recent years, especially, cooperation in the energy sector is of strategic importance.

According to him, last year, Azerbaijan provided about two-thirds of Bulgaria's gas needs. The diplomat also noted that work is currently underway on a project to transfer electricity from renewable energy sources between the two countries.

The ambassador emphasized that this project will be implemented within the framework of a quadrilateral agreement to be signed between Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye, and Bulgaria. According to the document, it's planned to lay an electric cable for energy transmission between the countries.

Stoyanov said that high-level Bulgarian officials have visited Azerbaijan in recent months and mutual visits are expected to continue. According to him, the Bulgarian head of state plans to visit Azerbaijan in the coming months, and new important agreements are expected to be signed during this visit.

The ambassador added that intercity relations between Bulgaria and Azerbaijan are also developing. According to him, Veliko Tarnovo and Shusha are sister cities, and a park is planned to be built in Shusha.