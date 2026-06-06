France assesses development of energy cooperation with Azerbaijan (Exclusive)

GANJA, Azerbaijan, June 6. The energy sector is one of the areas in which France and Azerbaijan cooperate, and there are more opportunities that can be developed in the future, French Ambassador Sophie Lagoutte told Trend during her visit to Ganja.

The ambassador first noted that a phone conversation recently took place between the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and the President of France Emmanuel Macron, and the parties confirmed their intention to revive relations.

"We are currently working on various projects with the Azerbaijani side. It is planned that French artists will participate in festivals to be held in Azerbaijan. Close cooperation is being carried out to implement new projects," Lagoutte said.

The diplomat emphasized that there are currently no plans for specific high-level visits. However, discussions on cooperation are ongoing.

According to her, a French delegation, including members of parliament, participated in the World Urban Forum recently held in Baku.

The ambassador also assessed the current state of Azerbaijani-French relations.

"A common position was expressed on the redevelopment of relations during a recent telephone conversation between President Ilham Aliyev and President Emmanuel Macron. We are also working in this direction," she said.

Lagoutte also pointed out prospects in the field of energy and economic cooperation.

"You saw the participation of large French companies in the recent Baku Energy Forum and Baku Energy Week. These companies are actively operating in Azerbaijan. The energy sector is one of the areas in which we cooperate, and there are many more opportunities that can be developed in the future," the ambassador added.