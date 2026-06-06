Uzbekistan secures $10M for climate-smart agriculture initiative

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. Uzbekistan, the Adaptation Fund and the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) have signed an agreement to launch a $10 million project aimed at strengthening climate resilience in the country's agricultural sector and improving food security in rural communities, Trend reports via the National Committee on Ecology and Climate Change.

The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the Eighth Assembly of the Global Environment Facility (GEF) and the Eco Expo Central Asia 2026 international exhibition following talks between Aziz Abdukhakimov, adviser to the President of Uzbekistan on environmental issues and chairman of the National Committee on Ecology and Climate Change, and Mikko Ollikainen, head of the Adaptation Fund.

The project, titled "Resilient Food Systems Through Climate Services for Agriculture in Uzbekistan," will be implemented by IFAD with financial support from the Adaptation Fund. The initiative is designed to enhance food system resilience and reduce rural poverty through improved climate services, expanded access to climate information and strengthened institutional capacity.

As part of the project, Uzbekistan plans to establish a modern agroclimatic monitoring system, install 40 automated agrometeorological stations, introduce intelligent pest-monitoring technologies and upgrade the climate laboratory of Uzhydromet. Specialists will also be equipped with digital tools for collecting and analyzing climate data.

The five-year initiative will support long-term climate analysis and the delivery of climate services to rural populations, with a particular focus on small-scale farmers, women and vulnerable communities.

During the meeting, the parties also discussed broader cooperation in climate adaptation, agricultural resilience, water and food security, and support for rural communities affected by climate change.

Abdukhakimov said Uzbekistan views the Adaptation Fund as one of the most effective international climate finance mechanisms and emphasized that climate adaptation remains a strategic priority for the country as it addresses challenges such as land degradation, sand and dust storms, water scarcity and sustainable rural development.

The Uzbek side also highlighted the country's updated climate commitments under its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC 3.0), which call for a 50% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions per unit of GDP by 2035. Officials noted that achieving these targets will require expanded international partnerships and greater access to climate finance.

The discussions further covered potential cooperation on innovative adaptation projects, including digital monitoring technologies, early warning systems, locally led adaptation initiatives and efforts to strengthen the resilience of the Aral Sea region to sand and dust storms.