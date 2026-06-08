Pashinyan says opposition leaders must face criminal liability

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated that opposition leaders must face strict criminal liability, adding that the process of stripping them of illicit assets will be significantly accelerated, Trend reports.

Speaking at a press briefing following the parliamentary elections, Pashinyan emphasized that the victory of his ruling Civil Contract party provides a clear mandate to completely dismantle the old political and financial networks.

The Prime Minister refused to classify his opponents as legitimate political factions, describing them instead as remnants of the former establishment.

"Our position on this matter has not changed. The leaders of these forces must be held accountable in the manner prescribed by the legislation of the Republic of Armenia. They must face criminal liability for cases already known to the public. Ultimately, these forces are not political forces. They represent an oligarchic system. The entire criminal-oligarchic clan must face liability under the law, and all property acquired illegally must be confiscated," Nikol Pashinyan said.

He specifically called for intensifying legal procedures against what he termed the "party of war" and the "party of economic plunder," stressing that their total eradication remains a paramount task for the incoming administration.

"Depriving the criminal-oligarchic system of illegally acquired assets must proceed significantly faster and at a higher pace—through mechanisms of confiscation of property of illicit origin, criminal prosecution, and the system for protecting state and community interests. There should be no space for their activity left in the Republic of Armenia," Pashinyan concluded.