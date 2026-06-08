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Azerbaijani currency to world currency rates for June 8

Economy Materials 8 June 2026 09:22 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani currency to world currency rates for June 8
Aytaj Shiraliyeva
Aytaj Shiraliyeva
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has announced the official exchange rates for June 8, Trend reports, citing the CBA.

The official exchange rate of the U.S. dollar against the manat remained unchanged at 1.7000 manat.

The exchange rate of the euro against the manat was 1.9604 manat, 1 Turkish lira was 0.0369 manat, and 100 Russian rubles were 2.3044 manat.

Code Exchange rate
USD 1.7
EUR 1.9604
AUD 1.1977
BYN 0.6223
AED 0.4628
KRW 0.1097
CZK 0.081
CNY 0.2506
DKK 0.2623
GEL 0.6396
HKD 0.217
INR 0.0178
GBP 2.2678
SEK 0.1796
CHF 2.1337
ILS 0.5718
CAD 1.2192
KWD 5.5
KZT 0.3497
QAR 0.4663
KGS 0.0194
HUF 0.5508
MDL 0.0982
NOK 0.1801
UZS 0.0142
PKR 0.6102
PLN 0.4618
RON 0.3736
RUB 2.3044
RSD 0.0167
SGD 1.3174
SAR 0.4527
xdr 2.3269
TRY 0.0369
TMT 0.4857
UAH 0.0384
JPY 1.0602
NZD 0.9864

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