Number of Azerbaijanis killed and injured on board ships in Sea of ​​Azov clarified

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. The number and identities of Azerbaijani citizens killed and injured aboard the cargo ships Natra and Zirkon as a result of drone strikes in the Sea of ​​Azov on June 5 have been clarified, Trend reports, citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

According to updated information, of the 25 Azerbaijani citizens, four were injured and four were killed. It has also been established that another person, initially declared dead, is not an Azerbaijani citizen and is not of Azerbaijani descent—he is a Russian citizen.

The bodies of deceased Azerbaijani citizens Rajab Ahadov, born in 1976, and Mahammad Aliyev, born in 1997, have been reportedly recovered. Efforts are underway to return the bodies to Azerbaijan.

"It should be noted that the Zirkon vessel which included two other Azerbaijani citizens previously declared dead, remains at the scene due to an explosion threat. Russian rescue services are taking security measures to tow the vessel to port. Precise information about the fate of the two citizens can only be provided after the completion of search and rescue operations.

The injured, Samid Ibadzade and Rashad Madatkhanov, born in 1998, who were hospitalized in the Yeysk city hospital, have already been discharged. Emin Valehov, born in 2002, and Namig Jafarli, born in 1999, are also in good condition and will be discharged from the hospital after completing their treatment.

Representatives from our embassy in Russia are at the scene, and measures are being taken to provide necessary support to our citizens. All our citizens have been accommodated in a hotel in Yeysk and are maintaining contact with their families. Citizens who intend to return to their homeland and whose documents were lost have been issued corresponding certificates of return.

We once again express our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims," the ministry said.