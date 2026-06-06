Uzbekistan, Greece hold talks on labor migration cooperation

Photo: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. Uzbekistan and Greece discussed expanding cooperation in migration and consular affairs during talks between senior diplomatic officials, Trend reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The discussions took place in Tashkent, during a meeting between Uzbekistan's Deputy Foreign Minister Olimjon Abdullayev and Greece's Ambassador to Uzbekistan, Paraskevi Tzeveleki.

The parties exchanged views on the current state of bilateral cooperation in consular and legal matters, as well as labor migration, and reviewed prospects for further collaboration in these areas.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to steadily developing friendly relations and practical cooperation between Uzbekistan and Greece, with particular emphasis on migration management and consular issues.

The importance of maintaining dialogue and strengthening bilateral mechanisms was noted to support cooperation in areas of mutual interest