Ceasefire violation doesn't help reduce tensions - Iranian Foreign Ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. The repeated violations of the ceasefire by the U.S. don't contribute to reducing tensions and returning to stability, the statement of the Iranian Foreign Ministry says, Trend reports.

According to the statement, last night's shelling of Iranian coastal surveillance radar facilities on the Sirik and Qeshm islands, which protect the safety of ships in international waters and Iran's borders, is considered a clear violation of the April 8 ceasefire agreement, and Iran strongly condemns the military attack against its territorial integrity and sovereignty.

The statement noted that the attacks by the U.S. endanger the stability of the region, and all responsibility will lie with the other side.

"Iran, in accordance with the UN Charter, states that it has the right to self-defense and will use all means to protect its sovereignty and national interests. Iran calls on regional countries to adhere to the norms of international law and refrain from creating conditions for other parties to use their territories against Iran and to adhere to the principle of good neighborliness," the statement said.

The statement also noted that Iran calls on the UN Secretary-General, the President of the Security Council, and other responsible international organizations to prevent the continuation of the ceasefire violations.

Meanwhile, as no tangible progress was made in the nuclear negotiations between the U.S. and Iran, the situation escalated on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched military airstrikes against Iran. In retaliation, Iran initiated missile and drone strikes targeting Israeli and U.S. installations in the region. Following these developments, a two-week ceasefire agreement was brokered on April 7 through Pakistan's mediation. However, during subsequent talks between the U.S. and Iran in Islamabad on April 11, no consensus was reached.