Azerbaijani women's basketball team reaches semifinals of World Championship

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. On June 6, the Azerbaijani women's 3x3 basketball team played against Germany in the quarterfinals of the World Championship, which was held in Warsaw, Poland, Trend reports, citing the Azerbaijan Basketball Federation.

Despite the fact that the Azerbaijani basketball players were behind in the score at the beginning of the match, they were later able to recoup and defeat their opponents with a score of 18:16 and advanced to the semi-finals.

In the semifinals, the Azerbaijani team will face the winner of the France-USA match. The semifinals and final will take place on June 7.