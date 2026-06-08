Pashinyan declares victory in Armenian parliamentary elections

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has declared victory for his ruling Civil Contract party in the parliamentary elections held on June 7, 2026, Trend reports.
Speaking to journalists at the briefing, Pashinyan stated that the numbers would allow his party to maintain an absolute majority in the National Assembly without entering into coalition political alliances.
"The Civil Contract party will form the government alone. I thank our supporters who believed in us and supported us throughout this time. I also thank those—and even first and foremost those—who treated us with doubt, but nevertheless extended their support to us. This is a historic victory. A historic victory that will undoubtedly ensure the sustainability and further development of the Republic of Armenia. And, of course, we will have a durable and institutionally consolidated peace," Nikol Pashinyan said.