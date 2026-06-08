Pashinyan declares victory in Armenian parliamentary elections

​BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has declared victory for his ruling Civil Contract party in the parliamentary elections held on June 7, 2026, Trend reports.

​Speaking to journalists at the briefing, Pashinyan stated that the numbers would allow his party to maintain an absolute majority in the National Assembly without entering into coalition political alliances.

​"The Civil Contract party will form the government alone. I thank our supporters who believed in us and supported us throughout this time. I also thank those—and even first and foremost those—who treated us with doubt, but nevertheless extended their support to us. This is a historic victory. A historic victory that will undoubtedly ensure the sustainability and further development of the Republic of Armenia. And, of course, we will have a durable and institutionally consolidated peace," Nikol Pashinyan said.