Condition of injured Azerbaijani citizens in Azov Sea revealed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7. Immediately after receiving information about the deaths and injuries of Azerbaijani citizens resulting from a drone attack on cargo vessels in the Sea of Azov, employees of the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Russian Federation promptly traveled to the scene, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.

"Employees of the embassy's Consular Section are currently in the city of Yeysk, providing the necessary consular assistance to injured and rescued Azerbaijani citizens. The condition of the injured is assessed as good, and several of them are expected to be discharged from hospital in the near future.

Within the framework of search and rescue operations being carried out by the relevant authorities of the Russian Federation, efforts to identify the deceased and complete other necessary procedures are continuing.

At the same time, the necessary measures are being taken to process documentation for the rescued Azerbaijani citizens and organize their return to Azerbaijan.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is keeping the situation under special control and is maintaining close coordination with the relevant agencies.

Additional information regarding the identities of the deceased, as well as the repatriation of their bodies to Azerbaijan, will be provided to the public at a later stage," the ministry said in a statement.

