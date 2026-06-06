Ganja hosts opening ceremony of "EuroVillage" within framework of "European Village-2026"

GANJA, Azerbaijan, June 6. The opening ceremony of "EuroVillage" is being held in Ganja as part of the "European Village-2026" event, Trend reports.

The EU’s flagship initiative, “European Village 2026,” is taking place in Ganja on June 6.

Dedicated to the theme “EU-Azerbaijan: 30 Years of Partnership,” the event is organized by the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan in cooperation with the embassies of EU member states and with the support of the Ganja City Executive Authority.

The official opening of the event is attended by ambassadors of 17 European countries to Azerbaijan.

EU Ambassador to Azerbaijan Marijana Kujundzic said that "European Village" is an important platform for the Azerbaijani public to get to know Europe better. She noted that hundreds of projects have been implemented in agriculture, business development, healthcare, education, environment, and other areas within the framework of the 30-year partnership between the EU and Azerbaijan.

The program features face painting, puppet performances, board games, quizzes, mini-competitions, and music and dance activities for children.

In addition to the EU Delegation, representatives of Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, and Sweden are participating in the event.

Will be updated