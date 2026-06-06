IRGC announces strikes on U.S. bases in Kuwait and Bahrain

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. The Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has shelled two US military bases in Kuwait and military facilities in Bahrain using ballistic missiles, Trend reports via IRGC.

According to the data, this attack was carried out in response to the US shelling of radar stations on Qeshm and Sirik islands in the Hormozgan Province located in southern Iran.

The statement says that late last night, 4 oil tankers attempted to pass through the Strait of Hormuz under the guidance of the U.S. military, despite several warnings from the IRGC. Following the warnings, one of the oil tankers was hit and detained, while the remaining tankers were forced to retreat.

The report states that Iran warns the opposing side that in the event of attacks on the Iranian side, the retaliatory fire will not be limited, and the opposing side will bear responsibility for the complete closure of the Strait of Hormuz for oil and gas exports.

As a result of the war that took place between the U.S., Israel, and Iran from February 28 to April 7, severe restrictions have arisen on the free passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz.

Meanwhile, as no tangible progress was made in the nuclear negotiations between the U.S. and Iran, the situation escalated on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched military airstrikes against Iran. In retaliation, Iran initiated missile and drone strikes targeting Israeli and U.S. installations in the region. Following these developments, a two-week ceasefire agreement was brokered on April 7 through Pakistan's mediation. However, during subsequent talks between the U.S. and Iran in Islamabad on April 11, no consensus was reached.