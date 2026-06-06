U.S. strikes Iranian radar installations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. U.S. forces carried out strikes on Iranian coastal radar installations in Goruk and on Qeshm Island, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said, Trend reports.

The command also confirmed that it had shot down four Iranian drones launched toward the Strait of Hormuz.

Meanwhile, as no tangible progress was made in the nuclear negotiations between the U.S. and Iran, the situation escalated on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched military airstrikes against Iran. In retaliation, Iran initiated missile and drone strikes targeting Israeli and U.S. installations in the region. Following these developments, a two-week ceasefire agreement was brokered on April 7 through Pakistan's mediation. However, during subsequent talks between the U.S. and Iran in Islamabad on April 11, no consensus was reached.