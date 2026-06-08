Israel announces its intention to respond to Iran's missile attack

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7. Israel is planning retaliatory measures against Iran following the rocket attack on Israeli territory, Israeli officials said, Trend reports.

"We will respond to Iran's missile launches," the report says.

As a result of the war that took place between the U.S., Israel, and Iran from February 28 to April 7, severe restrictions have arisen on the free passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz.

Meanwhile, as no tangible progress was made in the nuclear negotiations between the U.S. and Iran, the situation escalated on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched military airstrikes against Iran. In retaliation, Iran initiated missile and drone strikes targeting Israeli and U.S. installations in the region. Following these developments, a two-week ceasefire agreement was brokered on April 7 through Pakistan's mediation. However, during subsequent talks between the U.S. and Iran in Islamabad on April 11, no consensus was reached.