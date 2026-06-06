Uzbekistan, SCO members focus on cybersecurity, crime prevention

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. Uzbekistan joined other Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states in discussing cybersecurity, transnational crime and regional security cooperation during a meeting of interior and public security ministers, Trend reports via the Uzbekistan's Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The discussions took place during a meeting of SCO interior and public security ministers held in Bishkek on June 5. The event brought together delegations from the law enforcement agencies of SCO member states, as well as representatives of the organization's permanent bodies, the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) and the CIS Bureau for the Coordination of the Fight against Organized Crime and Other Dangerous Types of Crime.

Ahead of the meeting, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov received the heads of participating delegations.

Participants highlighted the growing role of the SCO as a platform for dialogue and cooperation amid evolving global security challenges and increasing geopolitical uncertainty.

The ministers discussed a broad range of regional and international security issues, including threats linked to rapid technological development and the growing complexity of cyber risks.

Particular attention was given to strengthening information security and enhancing coordination in countering cyber threats. Participants noted that close international cooperation remains essential for responding effectively to modern security challenges and maintaining regional stability.

The meeting concluded with the signing of a protocol outlining the agreements reached and establishing a framework for their implementation, the ministry said.