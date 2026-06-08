Uzbekistan, Russia’s Telecontact discuss expansion of BPO services and job creation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8. Uzbekistan’s Minister of Digital Technologies Sherzod Shermatov met with Viktor Volsky, founder of Russian outsourcing company Telecontact, to discuss expanding cooperation in business process outsourcing (BPO) services and increasing the export of services delivered from Uzbekistan, Trend reports via the ministry.

The talks focused on leveraging Uzbekistan’s growing network of contact centers to serve international clients and strengthen the country’s position as a regional outsourcing hub. Telecontact representatives highlighted Uzbekistan’s skilled workforce and expressed interest in expanding operations through new projects, additional regional offices, and the creation of new jobs.

During the meeting, officials also presented opportunities available through Enterprise Uzbekistan, the country’s International Digital Technology Center, which offers foreign companies a range of legal, tax, and infrastructure incentives. Telecontact said it is exploring the possibility of utilizing these mechanisms to support further business growth in Uzbekistan.

The two sides discussed measures to boost service exports, improve the competitiveness of Uzbekistan’s BPO sector, and attract new international customers.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both parties agreed to continue working together on expanding Telecontact’s presence in the country, launching new projects, and creating additional high-paying employment opportunities.

Telecontact currently operates in the Uzbek cities of Fergana and Samarkand. The company also confirmed its participation in the Global Business Services Forum 2026, scheduled to take place in Tashkent on July 24–25.