EU ambassador highlights symbolism of concluding successful bilateral talks in Ganja

GANJA, Azerbaijan, June 6. Very productive negotiations on the future bilateral agreement between the European Union (EU) and Azerbaijan have been held this week, and it is highly symbolic that this successful week concluded precisely in Ganja, Mariana Kujundzic, the European Union (EU) Ambassador to Azerbaijan, said, Trend reports.

She made the remark at a meeting between ambassadors and the head of the city's executive power, held within the framework of the "EuroVillage-2026" event in Ganja.

The ambassador expressed her pleasure at being in Ganja and thanked the city leadership for the hospitality shown.

"On behalf of the European Union, we express our gratitude for organizing the 'EuroVillage' in Ganja and for hosting us. We are here together with 17 ambassadors representing the EU. They represent Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, and Sweden," she emphasized.

Mariana Kujundzic noted that the first "EuroVillage" was organized in the city in 2016 on the occasion of Ganja being declared the European Youth Capital.

"Today, we are celebrating the 10th anniversary of that event. At the same time, we are pleased to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the partnership between the European Union and Azerbaijan in this beautiful city," the ambassador added.

She stated that the partnership and cooperation agreement between the EU and Azerbaijan was signed in 1996, and the document forms the legal basis of bilateral relations in the fields of political dialogue, trade, and economic cooperation.

According to the ambassador, the European Union is one of Azerbaijan's main trade partners and investors.

"The EU remains committed to further strengthening our partnership. Very productive negotiations on the future bilateral agreement between the EU and Azerbaijan have been held this week. It is highly symbolic that this successful week concluded precisely in Ganja," she noted.

Mariana Kujundzic added that the sides have also reached an agreement on a comprehensive document covering all areas of bilateral cooperation under the EU-Azerbaijan partnership priorities.

The ambassador also stressed that the city of Ganja benefits from the support of the European Union, and the EU is proud to finance projects aimed at the city's development.