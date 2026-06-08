Iran launches Heibarshakan ballistic missiles at Israel

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8. On the evening of June 7, Iranian forces used Heibarshakan solid-fuel ballistic missiles in an attack on Israel, Trend reports.

According to the information, the missile has a range of 1,450 kilometers, weighs 4,500 kilograms, and is 10 meters long. The Heybarshakan is one of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' third-generation missiles, capable of penetrating air defense systems.

The missile is reportedly equipped with special technical capabilities to enhance its effectiveness against modern missile defense systems.