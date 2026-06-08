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Iran launches Heibarshakan ballistic missiles at Israel

Iran Materials 8 June 2026 07:17 (UTC +04:00)
Ingilab Mammadov
Ingilab Mammadov
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8. On the evening of June 7, Iranian forces used Heibarshakan solid-fuel ballistic missiles in an attack on Israel, Trend reports.

According to the information, the missile has a range of 1,450 kilometers, weighs 4,500 kilograms, and is 10 meters long. The Heybarshakan is one of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' third-generation missiles, capable of penetrating air defense systems.

The missile is reportedly equipped with special technical capabilities to enhance its effectiveness against modern missile defense systems.

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