U.S., Azerbaijan strengthen cooperation in wide range of directions - official (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. Last Sunday became a vivid example of how Azerbaijan and the U.S. continue to strengthen bilateral cooperation in a wide range of directions, U.S. Chargé d'Affaires Amy Carlon told Trend on the sidelines of a U.S. Alumni Fair held in Baku, Trend reports.

According to her, an important event was the participation of the American delegation led by Assistant Secretary of State for Economy, Energy, and Business Caleb Orr in the Baku Energy Week.

"A delegation led by Assistant Secretary of State Caleb Orr arrived at the Baku Energy Week, who read the message of U.S. President Donald Trump and continued the work on the implementation of the Charter of Strategic Partnership, signed in February of this year by U.S. Vice President JD Vance and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev," Carlon noted.

She also spoke about the launch of the first Azerbaijani-American economic dialogue.

"We started the first-ever Azerbaijani-American economic dialogue and signed agreements worth more than $8 billion in its fields. This indicates that our bilateral relations have very good prospects in the coming year," the interim U.S. chargé d'affaires emphasized.