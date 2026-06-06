Eco Expo Central Asia 2026 concludes in Samarkand, Uzbekistan

Photo: the National Committee on Ecology and Climate Change of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. The international environmental exhibition Eco Expo Central Asia 2026 concluded in Samarkand, bringing together government officials, international organizations, investors and businesses to promote environmental sustainability, green technologies and climate-focused investment, Trend reports via the National Committee on Ecology and Climate Change.

A key focus of the exhibition was the presentation of startup projects developed by eco-innovators from Uzbekistan and other Central Asian countries. The event offered opportunities for startups to connect with international investors and financial institutions, facilitating access to funding for environmentally sustainable initiatives.

An additional 37 exhibition stands were dedicated to innovative environmental startup projects. All regions of Uzbekistan presented investment and development portfolios highlighting local climate adaptation measures and environmental sustainability initiatives, which were showcased to potential donors and investors.

During the exhibition, approximately 300 agreements were signed with international organizations and private companies. The agreements covered cooperation in renewable energy, climate adaptation, water resource management, waste recycling and other environmental sectors.

The event also featured more than 50 side events, panel discussions and thematic forums focused on sustainability, climate policy, environmental innovation and green finance.

It was said the exhibition's comprehensive approach is expected to help Uzbekistan attract investment into climate and environmental projects, expand the adoption of international best practices and strengthen regional and global cooperation in support of sustainable development.

More than 100 pavilions showcased environmental products, services and technologies. Among the participants were international organizations and companies including the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI), the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Saudi Arabia's VisionInvest, France's SUEZ, China's Cevia Environment, Japan's KOMOTO, Finland's EPSOY, Russia's Siberian Wellness, the UAE's Bell Energy and India's Oizom Instruments.

Major Uzbek enterprises also participated, including Navoi Mining and Metallurgical Company, Almalyk Mining and Metallurgical Complex, AKFA, Jizzakh Battery Plant and Uzkimyosanoat.

The event attracted nearly 10,000 participants from 150 countries, including representatives of international organizations, members of the diplomatic community and executives from major global and domestic companies. Organizers said the exhibition provided Uzbekistan with a platform to strengthen international cooperation in environmental protection, green economic development and climate action.