Azerbaijan reports sharp rise in petroleum bitumen exports in 4M2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. Azerbaijan exported 3,793 tons of petroleum bitumen worth $1.06 million during the period from January through April 2026.

Data obtained by Trend from the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan represents an increase of $478,400, or 82%, in value, and an increase of 1,566 tons, or 70%, in volume compared to the corresponding period in 2025.

​During the reporting period, petroleum bitumen exports accounted for 0.01% of Azerbaijan's total export volume.

​Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover reached $17.4 billion in January–April of the current year. This marks an increase of $485 million, or 2.9%, compared to the same period last year.

​Out of the total foreign trade turnover, exports accounted for $11.9 billion, while imports amounted to $5.5 billion. Over the past year, the export volume increased by $3.1 billion (35.2%), whereas the import volume decreased by $2.6 billion (32.1%).

​As a result, a positive trade balance of $6.4 billion was formed in foreign trade. This is 9.7 times (or $5.7 billion) higher than the figure recorded for the corresponding period last year.