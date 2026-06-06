EU provides millions of euros in support for Ganja's development projects - ambassador

GANJA, Azerbaijan, June 6. The European Union (EU) has provided millions of euros in support for the development projects of Ganja, Mariana Kujundzic, the EU Ambassador to Azerbaijan, said during a meeting between ambassadors and the head of the city's executive power, held within the framework of the "EuroVillage-2026" event, Trend reports.

The ambassador noted that the Nizami municipality of Ganja city joined the Global Covenant of Mayors initiative back in 2022.

According to her, Ganja also became the first pilot city in Azerbaijan to join the "Green Cities" program of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

Mariana Kujundzic noted that the EBRD signed a 35-million-euro loan agreement with the city of Ganja to support the implementation of the "Ganja Water and Wastewater Priority Investment Program."

"In addition, a loan of more than 12 million euros was allocated in 2022 within the framework of the Eastern Europe Energy Efficiency and Environment Partnership. As a result, more than 80 percent of the existing street lighting infrastructure will be updated," the ambassador emphasized.

She added that the EU Delegation also provided grant support worth 2.5 million euros for this loan.

At the end of her speech, the ambassador expressed her pleasure at being in Ganja.

"I am glad that we had the opportunity to see this beautiful city. For some of us, this is our first visit to Ganja, and the city has become a real discovery for us. Thank you for hosting 'EuroVillage,' and I hope everyone will enjoy this day," Mariana Kujundzic said.