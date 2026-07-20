Azerbaijan Сentral Bank, Chartered Insurance Institute establish strategic partnership

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 20. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) is establishing a strategic partnership with the United Kingdom's Chartered Insurance Institute (CII), the CBA said.

According to the CBA, the initiative is part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen human capital in the country's financial sector.

A delegation led by Vusal Gurbanov, director general of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, met with Matthew Hill, chief executive officer of the Chartered Insurance Institute, to discuss cooperation.

During the meeting, the two sides explored prospects for supporting the development of human capital in Azerbaijan's insurance sector and for positioning the country as a regional education and training hub for insurance in line with international standards.

As part of the cooperation, the parties reached a preliminary agreement to introduce an internationally recognized training program in Azerbaijan with the participation of the institute's professors and experts.

Under the program, professionals working in the insurance and financial sectors, as well as individuals seeking careers in those fields, will have access to professional education in insurance and risk management offered by the globally recognized institute.

The program is expected to help prepare specialists with skills that meet the evolving needs of Azerbaijan's labor market and financial sector.