Iran’s MFA characterizes strikes on Israel as lawful self-defense

​BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8. The Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran have launched targeted strikes against several military sites in northern Israel, exercising their inherent right to self-defense, the statement of Iranian MFA says, Trend reports.

​The ministry confirmed that the military operations, executed on Sunday evening, June 7, 2026, were conducted in strict compliance with Article 51 of the UN Charter.

According to the official statement, these measures were taken in response to "repeated violations of the April 7 ceasefire and the resumption of aggressive actions against Lebanon and the Islamic Republic of Iran."

​Tehran specifically cited recent strikes conducted over the past two weeks targeting Iranian vessels and strategic installations in the country's southern regions. The Iranian diplomatic mission described these actions as "collusion with the US military," further accusing Washington of complicity in maritime piracy against the Iranian people.

​"The Islamic Republic of Iran warns that any malicious adventure against Lebanon or the Islamic Republic of Iran will be met with a crushing and comprehensive response from the brave Armed Forces of Iran," the foreign ministry statement stressed.

​The document underlined that the ceasefire in Lebanon constituted an inseparable component of the broader April 7, 2026 agreement.

Meanwhile, as no tangible progress was made in the nuclear negotiations between the U.S. and Iran, the situation escalated on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched military airstrikes against Iran. In retaliation, Iran initiated missile and drone strikes targeting Israeli and U.S. installations in the region. Following these developments, a two-week ceasefire agreement was brokered on April 7 through Pakistan's mediation. However, during subsequent talks between the U.S. and Iran in Islamabad on April 11, no consensus was reached.