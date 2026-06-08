We and our neighbors must live in peace - Lala Huseynova in "Dialogue with Tofig Abbasov" program (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8. A new episode of the analytical video project "Dialogue with Tofig Abbasov" has been broadcast on the Baku Network expert platform.

​The guest of the program was Lala Huseynova, Vice-Rector of the Azerbaijan National Conservatory.

​During the conversation, she touched upon the role of youth in cultural development, the significance of national identity, patriotic education, as well as the prospects for peace and coexistence in the South Caucasus.

​Lala Huseynova expressed confidence that the future of Azerbaijani musical art is in safe hands.

​"When I see talented young people, I realize that a very good replacement is coming. Our musical art, particularly where I teach, is in good hands. Our task is to pave the way for them, help them, and be good mentors so that they do not feel alone in their creative pursuits," she noted.

​At the same time, Huseynova emphasized that music itself remains a special form of communication between nations.

​"If you want to understand a nation through its feelings, listen to its music. Then it will become clear how people experience and perceive the world. When we talk about Azerbaijani mugham, we are talking about our way of life, thinking, and our mentality," she stated.

​Speaking about the 44-day Patriotic War, she recalled that among the martyrs was a student of the Azerbaijan National Conservatory—a talented musician and tar player who volunteered to go to the front.

​"He was an excellent master's student and tar player. He joined the military service voluntarily. These young people looked death in the eye very calmly. He was a person who was ready to defend his identity, his Motherland," she said.

​According to Huseynova, the war demonstrated a high level of solidarity within Azerbaijani society.

​"The society showed a degree of solidarity that we ourselves did not expect. Azerbaijanis all over the world united. We have wonderful youth—educated, erudite, and well-aware of their history," she emphasized.

​Speaking about the future of the region, Lala Huseynova stressed that the South Caucasus needs peace; however, a lasting peace is impossible without preserving historical memory and having an objective understanding of the past.

​At the same time, she noted that it is crucial not to forget the lessons of history.

​According to her, the younger generation should be raised in a spirit of respect, but at the same time, they must know the history of their country well and understand the risks Azerbaijan has faced.

​"We need to call things by their names, remember the past, and be able to predict the future steps of neighbors and partners. But at the same time, it is necessary to learn to live in peace and, above all, to see the human being," she said.

​Lala Huseynova also highlighted that Azerbaijan historically possesses strong traditions of statehood.

​"Why was Azerbaijan able to solve the tasks before it so effectively? Because we historically have a developed state mentality. We know how to build a state, maintain it, and, when necessary, fight for it," she stated.

​The Vice-Rector noted that the rich history, culture, mugham, language, and national memory have kept the Azerbaijani people on their land for centuries.

​"Without this, we would not have survived as a nation. Perhaps we would have dissolved among others. Many passed through these lands, but devotion to one's land remained unchanged," Huseynova said.

​In conclusion, she emphasized that the main lesson for future generations should be the cultivation of dignity, memory, and the capacity for peaceful coexistence.

​"The most important thing is to instill kindness in new generations and a desire for what unites people, rather than divides them. There is no other way," Lala Huseynova concluded.

​Trend presents the full video recording of the program: