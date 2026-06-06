Hong Kong chief executive visits IT Park Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. A delegation led by John Lee Ka-chiu, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, visited IT Park Uzbekistan, where both sides explored opportunities for cooperation in digital technologies, innovation, startups and investment, Trend reports via the Uzbek Ministry of Digital Technologies.

During the visit, officials from IT Park Uzbekistan presented the country’s ongoing efforts to accelerate digital transformation, expand IT service exports, attract international technology companies and strengthen the startup ecosystem. The delegation received an overview of reforms aimed at supporting the growth of Uzbekistan’s digital economy and increasing the country's competitiveness in global technology markets.

Uzbek representatives also highlighted initiatives designed to attract foreign investors and technology firms, as well as programs supporting the development of the national IT sector. The delegation was introduced to Uzbekistan’s digital public services infrastructure, including presentations on the activities of UZINFOCOM, DMED, the MyID digital identification platform and the MyGov e-government portal.

A separate meeting, titled “Development and Cooperation Opportunities Between Hong Kong and Uzbekistan in Innovation and Technology,” focused on digital transformation, artificial intelligence, venture capital, startup development, technology park cooperation and access to international markets.

The Uzbek side emphasized the large-scale economic and technological reforms being implemented under President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, noting that IT Park Uzbekistan has become a key driver of IT exports, foreign investment attraction and startup development. Officials also outlined Uzbekistan’s Artificial Intelligence Development Strategy through 2030, highlighting AI applications in public administration, healthcare, education and other sectors.

Lee shared Hong Kong’s experience in fostering innovation and technology-driven growth and praised Uzbekistan’s progress in digital transformation. He also commended the country’s “Digital Uzbekistan – 2030” strategy and underscored the importance of bilateral cooperation in advancing the Digital Silk Road initiative.

Discussions additionally covered startup exchange programs, venture financing, direct cooperation between technology parks and new opportunities for investors and technology companies. Participants noted that Hong Kong’s role as a global financial hub, combined with Uzbekistan’s strategic position in Central Asia, creates favorable conditions for expanding economic and technological ties.

The visit concluded with both sides expressing their commitment to strengthening cooperation in innovation, digital technologies, startups and investment, with the goal of building a long-term and mutually beneficial partnership between Uzbekistan and Hong Kong.