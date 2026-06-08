Iran intends to increase trade turnover with Pakistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8. Iran intends to increase its annual trade turnover with Pakistan to $10 billion, Iran's Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni said during a meeting in Tehran with Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Trend reports.

According to him, both Iran and Pakistan are interested in significantly expanding bilateral relations.

Momeni added that once the current situation and regional tensions subside, he plans to visit Pakistan together with Iran’s economic ministers, and that the visit is expected to contribute to a substantial increase in economic cooperation between the two countries.

During the meeting, Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also expressed hope that relations between Iran and Pakistan would continue to strengthen.

Mohsin Naqvi arrived in Tehran last night. During the visit, a letter from Pakistan's Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, addressed to Iran's Supreme Leader, Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, was delivered to the Iranian side.