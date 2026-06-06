U.S. Consul in Azerbaijan recalls importance of early preparation for study in his country

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. Students planning to study in the U.S. should prepare for the visa process in advance and carefully prepare the necessary documents, Consul of the U.S. Embassy in Azerbaijan Brian Selman saidduring a U.S. Alumni Fair held in Baku, Trend reports.

According to him, one of the key steps is receiving an I-20 from the educational institution, confirming the student's enrollment.

"You cannot apply for a visa without an I-20. It confirms that you are a student. Once you receive this document, you can begin the visa application process," Selman said.

He also recommended not delaying the application process until the final weeks before the trip.

"A good time to apply for a visa is several months before the trip. Plan ahead, and the process will go more smoothly," the consul noted.

Selman added that during the interview, it is important for applicants to confidently explain their educational plans and sources of funding.