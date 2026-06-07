Baku hosts successful Classics & Supercars Festival (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7. The Classics & Supercars Festival, held on June 6–7 at the Seaside National Park in Baku, has come to an end, Trend reports.

The event was jointly organized by the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation (AAF) and Nazar Holdings.

The festival featured an exhibition of classic cars, sports cars, and supercars.

Visitors had the opportunity to view vehicles from the collection of the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation, as well as automobiles owned by participants who had registered for the event.

