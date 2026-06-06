Work underway to return Azerbaijani citizens rescued from ship hit in Azov - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. Work is underway to return Azerbaijani citizens rescued from a ship hit in the Azov Sea on June 5, a source in Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry told Trend.

According to the source, the employees of the Consular Section of the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Russia are currently in Yeysk.

The source noted that they are providing appropriate consular support to the injured and rescued Azerbaijani citizens. The condition of the injured is good, and several of them are expected to be discharged from the hospital in the near future.

"As part of the search and rescue measures carried out by the relevant bodies of Russia, the identification of the deceased and other necessary measures are being continued.

‎At the same time, necessary measures are being taken to carry out documentation work for the rescued Azerbaijani citizens, provide them with return certificates, and organize their return to the country.

The Foreign Ministry is keeping the issue under special control and is closely coordinating with the relevant bodies.

The public will be provided with additional information about the identities of the deceased and the return of their bodies to our country," the source said.